10 Cars Stolen From Albuquerque Lot

The owners of an Albuquerque car dealership say 10 cars have been stolen off their lot.

KOAT-TV reports that the owners of Duke Motors noticed Wednesday that the office door frame was busted, drawers were open and supplies were scattered on the floor.

Dealership co-owner Aly Munoz says a lot of dealers stock up around tax season to give customers a variety of vehicles to choose from. Munoz says her family will miss out on that opportunity because several keys were also stolen.

