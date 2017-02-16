101 Citations Issued in Las Cruces Traffic Operation

Las Cruces Police issued more than 100 citations Thursday during a two-hour traffic enforcement operation held along Roadrunner Parkway and Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

The traffic operation was planned after LCPD received several complaints of motorists speeding along Roadrunner Parkway and Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

Of the 101 citations written during the operation, 68 were issued to drivers who were traveling above the posted speed limit and 10 went to drivers without proper insurance and nine for stop sign violation. One citation went to a motorist who was using a cell phone while driving and one went to a driver with a dog on her lap.

The remaining citations were for various traffic violations.

Thursday’s traffic operation was held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The Las Cruces Police Department plans additional traffic enforcement operations in the near future.

Information from Las Cruces Police