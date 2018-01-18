2 in New Mexico Get Prison For Bank Fraud, Mail And ID Theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two Albuquerque residents have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud, mail theft and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Katie Carrillo was sentenced to 25 months in prison while 49-year-old Ralph Eastman received a three-year prison term.

Carrillo and Eastman were charged in a 16-count indictment in August 2016.

Authorities say Carrillo and Eastman committed the offenses from December 2015 through April 2016 by stealing mail and packages from cluster mailboxes at Albuquerque apartment complexes.

The stolen mail included checkbooks, checks, ATM cards, PIN numbers and personal identifiers of victims.

Eastman says he and Carrillo altered checks and used them at local businesses in exchange for goods, services and online transactions.

Carrillo and Eastman both pleaded guilty in the case in August 2017.