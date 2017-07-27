2 Protesters Accused Of Vandalizing New Mexico GOP Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters has been hit with spray paint, and officials say two protesters are responsible.

New Mexico GOP spokesman Dominic Pacheco said Thursday a receptionist saw the demonstrators paint a red "A'' on the Albuquerque headquarters building sign before fleeing.

The protesters arrived Thursday afternoon and held signs accusing Republicans of promoting "hatriotism." The two female protesters told a reporter with The Associated Press they were from the group Betsy Riot.

The group's website says members are "neosuffragists and punk patriots" whose mission is the rescue the country from President Donald Trump. The group says it engages in "street theater, disruption, and creative acts of trumpculture sabotage."

No arrests have been made.

Betsy Riot didn't immediately respond to an email.