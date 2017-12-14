2nd Annual KRWG's Tamale Confidential

LAS CRUCES, NM (December 7, 2017) – KRWG Public Media marks the holiday season with a live broadcast of the 2nd Annual Tamale Confidential during Voice of the Public on 90.7 FM and krwg.org at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 14th. This hour-long celebration of the New Mexico tradition of holiday tamale-making will help listeners learn the history of tamales and how to prepare them.

KRWG's Tamale Confidential 12/14/17

“We’ll discuss the art of making tamales, something I learned from my mom, and the many ways to enjoy them this holiday season,” said Edmundo Resendez, host of the KRWG’s Tamale Confidential, “From pairing them with drinks, to enjoying them with delicious sides like fresh salsas and chile con queso. The idea is for our audience to be educated on a rich tradition and to pass along the custom to a new generation.”

Resendez will be joined by Juan Morales, President of the Santa Fe Grill, who is a tamale expert and aficionado. Morales will share his grandmother’s recipe and will offer tips for making great tamales.

“My grandmother would gather our large family right before Christmas for a traditional ‘tamalada’, and I always made sure to be involved with the making of tamales,” said Morales, “While the boys went outside to play, I stayed inside with the women learning their traditions, which I have passed along to my kids.”

“Last year’s show was focused on making tamales with traditional meats and green chile, said Resendez, “But, because we received a lot of questions regarding the making of sweet and vegetarian tamales, we will be sharing new recipes with the audience.”

The show will be live-streamed on KRWG's Facebook page, allowing people to view the tamale experts making the tamales. Everyone who calls into the show or submits a question via social media, will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift card courtesy of Lowe’s Pay and Save and Fiesta Foods and two $25 gift cards from the Santa Fe Grill, where tamales are available for purchase at their various locations (inside of Pic Quik).

In 2016, the New Mexico Broadcasters Association awarded KRWG’s Tamale Confidential with an Excellence in Broadcasting Award. KRWG-TV will also be airing a special program about making tamales during Fronteras – A Changing America on Thursday, December 14th at 7:30 PM, repeating on Saturday, December 16th at 5:30 PM and Sunday, December 17th at 11:30 AM.