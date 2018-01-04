2nd Brother's Murder Conviction Upheld In Farmington Killing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld a second brother's murder conviction in the 2013 killing of a man in front of his wife and three stepchildren while they sat in their parked SUV at a Farmington mall.

The Supreme Court's ruling Thursday upholds the murder conviction of Luis Ramon Ramirez in the shooting death of Johnny "Benji" Vialpondo Jr.

The state high court last month upheld the murder conviction of Alejandro Ramirez, whom witnesses testified was the gunman.

The shooting occurred after the brothers kept Vialpondo from leaving the parking lot with one brother first engaging the victim in conversation and the other then using a vehicle to block in the SUV driven by the victim's wife.