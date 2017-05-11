2nd Guilty Plea In Fatal Shooting Of Albuquerque Teenager

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A second person has pleaded guilty in a drive-by shooting in which an Albuquerque teenager was killed.

Dominic Conyers faces sentencing next week after pleading guilty Thursday to shooting at a dwelling and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the June 2015 killing of 17-year-old Jaden Chavez-Silver.

Conyers' plea agreement calls for a 12-year prison sentence.

Co-defendant Esias Madrid is charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to go on trial in September.

Nicholas Gonzales was sentenced as a juvenile to one year in custody after he pleaded guilty to shooting at an occupied dwelling resulting in great bodily harm and conspiracy.

Police said Gonzales was driving the car from which the shots were fired.

Charges were dropped against two other suspects.