46th Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Set To Launch This Weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The 46th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is set to begin Saturday and is expected to draw close to a million visitors to central New Mexico.

But concerns over crime in Albuquerque and the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas has organizers stepping up security measures.

Balloon Fiesta officials said authorities will check peoples' bags and purses at all entry gates and park and ride locations. No firearms will be allowed at Balloon Fiesta Park unless carried by law enforcement officers. Bicycles, skateboards, and displays of gang colors and gang signs also are banned.

The National Weather Service says much of Albuquerque is expected to see sunny weather throughout the week.