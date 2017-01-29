58 New Mexico elected officials send letter urging Congressional delegation to oppose Pruitt for EPA

Commentary: Citing EPA nominee Scott Pruitt’s conflicts of interest and opposition to protecting the environment, 58 current and former New Mexico elected officials signed a letter Wednesday asking our congressional delegation to oppose the nomination.

“Mr. Pruitt has repeatedly sued the EPA to block clean air and clean water standards that protect the health and well-being of millions of New Mexicans. Throughout his career, Mr. Pruitt has actively worked against the mission of the agency he has been nominated to lead, and he should be rejected by the Senate,” the letter states.

“Climate disruption threatens civilization itself if we don’t act swiftly to prevent catastrophe,” said David Coss, former Santa Fe mayor and current Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter chair, who also signed the letter.



“Mr. Pruitt has made a career out of spreading doubt and disinformation to prevent progress that could save our families from misery, just so he and his oil and gas friends can enjoy short-term riches,” Coss said. “He shouldn’t be running the agency that is supposed to protect our children and grandchildren. So many of our representatives in New Mexico, where climate damages and shortages of clean water are already being felt, understand that.”

The letter, which was signed by current and former state legislators and city, county and statewide officials, also points out that Pruitt sued the EPA in attempts to overturn safeguards that save up to 11,000 lives and prevent 130,000 asthma attacks per year.

Last year, New Mexico received $36 million in grants from the EPA, funding our Environment Department Surface Water Quality Bureau, Native American tribes and cleanup efforts around the state.

