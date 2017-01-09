70 New Manufacturing Jobs in Roswell

Roswell, N.M. - Today, Governor Martinez announced that Dean Baldwin Aircraft Painting, one of the leading aircraft refurbishing companies in the nation, will be renovating their 165,000 square-foot facility at the Roswell International Airport, creating up to 70 new manufacturing jobs.

"Creating good private-sector jobs like these are key to decreasing our reliance on the oil and gas industry and the federal government," said Governor Martinez. "That's why we will continue to do all we can to make New Mexico more competitive and business friendly - because it creates jobs for our families and communities."

Dean Baldwin, a minority woman owned company, was founded in 1965 in Florida. In 1999, Dean Baldwin expanded to Roswell with the opening their first full service facility. The facility currently employs 130 people.

"The State of New Mexico and the City of Roswell have supported our company every step of the way, and I'm proud to announce that we will be expanding our operation to create more jobs for the community," said Barbara Baldwin, CEO of Dean Baldwin Painting. "I want to thank Governor Martinez for working to make New Mexico more business-friendly and expanding incentives that help companies like mine grow and thrive, right here in New Mexico."

The Economic Development Department will contribute $1,000,000 in LEDA funds toward the facility renovation. LEDA is New Mexico's closing fund, a tool that recruits new businesses to the state while helping those that are already here grow and thrive. Governor Martinez fought to grow the closing fund to $56 million, up from nearly zeroed out when she took office.

"The City of Roswell is excited to partner with the New Mexico Economic Development Department on the project," said Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh. "This project will enable one of our most important local employers, that has a first-class facility to produce a first-class product. This also demonstrates the commitment of Roswell and the State of New Mexico to invest in critical infrastructure that will truly diversify our state economy."

Dean Baldwin will be renovating the roof of the refinishing facility and upgrading the fire suppression system.

"This expansion shows how our tax cuts and incentives are working for our rural communities," said Economic Development Secretary Matt Geisel. "The Governor's commitment to making New Mexico more competitive has allowed companies like Dean Baldwin to grow and thrive, bringing private sector jobs to our state."