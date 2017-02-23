Accident in New Mexico Closes Some Lanes Of I-10 In Arizona

A vehicle accident in New Mexico has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in southeastern Arizona.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say Thursday afternoon's closure is about 70 miles east of Tucson, where traffic is being directed onto a roughly 100-mile detour along U.S. Highway 191 to Safford and then eastbound on U.S. Highway 70.

The detour will allow drives to reach I-10 in Lordsburg, New Mexico.

Authorities say there is no estimated time to reopen I-10.

Details about the accident weren't immediately released.

New Mexico Department of Transportation officials say high winds and blowing dust in the Lordsburg area also is diverting traffic onto Highway 70.

