ACLU Border Rights Center Launches Live Video Notification App MigraCam

EL PASO — A new tool is available from the American Civil Liberties Union. Here is a statement from the ACLU of Texas: Today, the ACLU Border Rights Center, the ACLU of Texas and Quadrant 2, Inc, announced the launch of MigraCam, a smartphone application designed to help people living in over-policed communities send video evidence of enforcement actions to their family members via email and text. MigraCam features include: video Know Your Rights information, location sharing, customizable pre-filled message, and notifications. The app is free on the Android and iTunes app stores in English and Spanish and can be used in border regions and across the United States.

“We are living through a dark period in our history where immigration authorities harass our border residents, profile people on buses, break up families, deport veterans, raid homes and businesses, and incarcerate children and pregnant women,” said Astrid Dominguez, director of the ACLU’s Border Rights Center. “Policymakers have not done enough to protect our immigrant communities, so we have to give those communities the tools to defend themselves. With MigraCam, people will have the power not only to alert families, friends and loved ones of their location when an incident occurs, they will also be able to start streaming video evidence seconds after the raid or stop begins.”

“Interaction with a law enforcement agency can be a fearful experience for immigrants like me,” said Denny George, director of mobile platforms for Quadrant 2, Inc. “This is especially true for those who are already under attack in the current political climate. We at Quadrant 2 created MigraCam to make it really easy for people to start live streaming any such interaction to their trusted loved ones. Our app also makes sure that regardless of the internet connectivity or the device being confiscated, the video is reliably delivered to the intended contacts.”

Learn more about the app: www.aclutx.org/MigraCam