Active Galaxy Lecture: Volcanoes of Las Cruces

Join the Museum of Nature & Science on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 5:30pm-6:30pm for the “Active Galaxy Lecture Series.” Dr. Emily Johnson will highlight the rich, volcanic history around Las Cruces, from the large explosive eruptions of the Organ Caldera 35 million years ago, to recent eruptions like Kilbourn Hole from only 14,000 years ago. She will focus on the origins of these volcanoes, what we can learn about the magma from the deposits, and how explosive the eruptions were.

Dr. Johnson is a professor of volcanology in the Department of Geological Sciences at New Mexico State University. In addition to researching the volcanoes of southern New Mexico, she studies volcanic eruptions in Mexico, the Cascade Range of the US Pacific northwest, and New Zealand.

Please enter the museum at 410 N. Water Street for this event.

Admission to the Museum of Nature and Science is free. The museum is located at 411 North Main Street and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 4:30pm. and Saturday from 9am to 4:30pm. For additional information, visit the website at: http://las-cruces.org/museums or call (575) 522-3120.