Additional Free Yard Signs Thanking Law Enforcement Now Available In Las Cruces

An additional 500 free yard signs thanking law enforcement are now available to the public. The 18 x 24 inch, two-sided signs with stands are available at no charge in the lobby of the Las Cruces Police Department, 217 E. Picacho Ave., and at the information booth in the lobby of City Hall, 700 N. Main St. Regular hours for both locations are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Area residents can show their support for law enforcement by placing the yard signs on their properties that read “I SUPPORT LAW ENFORCEMENT” with artwork of the American flag.

The initial order of 250 signs was distributed beginning Dec. 21, 2016 and supplies ran out within two full working days. Due to their popularity, an additional 500 signs were ordered.

To make the signs available to as many people as possible, the limit is one sign per property.