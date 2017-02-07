AFT New Mexico: DeVos Confirmation A "Dark Day" For U.S. Public Education

Commentary: Albuquerque – American Federation of Teachers New Mexico President, Stephanie Ly, released the following statement:

“Today is a dark day for public education in the United States. The confirmation of Betsy DeVos as US Secretary of Education is a low point for our public schools. Ms. DeVos is in favor of policies that will weaken the longstanding tradition of public education in our country in favor of privatization and the weakening of our neighborhood schools. Moreover the bi-partisan opposition to this now-Secretary underscores her blatant lack of qualifications and historic hostility to not only public education, but also unionized workers.

“New Mexicans can be proud, however, of Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, for stepping up among their peers as leaders against not only this nominee, but also many of the other deeply flawed nominees of this administration. Their continued leadership helped force this vote to a tie, requiring an historic tie-breaking vote by Vice President Pence to secure Ms. DeVos’ nomination.

“New Mexicans – and all Americans – must continue to resist Ms. DeVos as she assumes the helm of the US Department of Education through activism and action. This is critical for the survival of public education in our country which has historically been the foundation of our society and the promise we make to future generations.”