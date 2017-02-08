AFT New Mexico President: Public Education Champions Elected In High Turnout Races

COMMENTARY: Albuquerque – American Federation of Teachers New Mexico President, Stephanie Ly, released the following statement:

“Today, voters across New Mexico voted for progressive school board candidates who championed New Mexico’s public schools and respect for working New Mexicans in a campaign marked by higher turnout amidst interference from Governor Martinez.

“Voters in Albuquerque returned two incumbents from the Downtown neighborhoods and the far Northeast Heights to the Albuquerque Public Schools Board, and elected two additional progressive champions to open board seats on Albuquerque’s Westside and a far-spanning district on the city’s east side. We are confident that Lorenzo Garcia and Dave Peercy will continue to put students first, and Candelaria ‘Candy’ Patterson and Elizabeth Armijo will help continue the district’s efforts to best serve its students, families, and communities.

“Additionally, voters elected pro-public school candidates Charles Long, Christopher Mortensen, and Michael Schaaf in the Gallup-McKinley County School District. Voters across the district chose a new direction for the scandal plagued board, and finally rejected the divisive politics of Sandra Jeff once and for all.

“In southern New Mexico, AFT NM endorsed candidate Laura Salazar Flores defeated State Representative Rick Little in the Gadsden Independent School District, and a trio of endorsed candidates – Ray Jaramillo, Maria Flores, and Terrie Dallman – swept their races in Las Cruces.

“These results are a clear rejection of Governor Martinez and Secretary Hanna Skandera’s failed educational reform policies and a return to strengthening our public schools, prioritizing teaching over testing, and working to empower the communities served by New Mexico’s professional educators.