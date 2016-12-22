AG Balderas Announces Convicted Child Killer to Remain in Prison

Grants, NM – Today, Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that Jadrian Lucero will remain in prison following his conviction for the fatal abuse of his own daughter, who was just 47 days old at the time of her death. The New Mexico Supreme Court agreed with the arguments of the Office of the Attorney General Criminal Appeals Division and affirmed Lucero’s conviction for intentional child abuse resulting in death. A Cibola County jury found Lucero guilty after the baby’s autopsy revealed that she died from “devastating brain injuries” caused by blunt force trauma.

“The tragedy of an innocent life cut so short is difficult to comprehend, but I hope today’s decision will bring some solace to the community,” said Attorney General Balderas. “I want to thank the Grants Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office for their work on this case. I hope that the case will serve as a reminder of the crucial importance of protecting New Mexican children from violence.”

The Supreme Court rejected Lucero’s arguments alleging errors in the trial and affirmed the conviction for intentional child abuse resulting in death, for which Lucero received a life sentence. The Office of the Attorney General Criminal Appeals Division handles all murder conviction appeals in the State of New Mexico.​

Information from NM AG office