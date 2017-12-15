AG Balderas Announces New Mexico to Join Legal Fight Against Illegal Repeal of Net Neutrality Rules

Commentary: Santa Fe, NM – Today, Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that he has joined other state attorneys general in announcing a multi-state lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission over its vote to rollback net neutrality protections.

“In a state that already struggles to ensure equal internet access for all New Mexicans, the FCC's blatant, un-American attack on a free and open internet will only further harm vulnerable New Mexican consumers and families, so I will take aggressive legal action to stop the illegal rollback of net neutrality protections,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas

The FCC voted to eliminate rules that prohibit Internet Service Providers from blocking or throttling Internet traffic. The commission also eliminated a rule that prohibits charging websites for priority access over home and mobile Internet services. The rollback will allow providers to charge consumers more to access sites like Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter. "would enable ISPs to charge consumers more to access sites like Facebook and Netflix.