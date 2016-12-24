Agency: Female wolf introduced to pack in 2014 has offspring

Arizona officials say a fostered pup introduced to a pack of Mexican gray wolves in 2014 has produced a wild offspring of her own.

The Game and Fish Department says a genetic test of an adult male showed it was the offspring of a male and a female. The female was fostered into the den of the Dark Canyon Pack in the Gila National Forest in western New Mexico.

Assistant Director Jim deVos of the Arizona agency says the development demonstrates that fostering Mexican wolves so they grow up wild can work and represents a step forward for wolf recovery.

The federal government is under court order to update its recover plan for the Mexican gray wolf, which has struggled to regain a foothold in the Southwest.

