“Aggie Bowl Victory Bus” Offers Free Rides to Celebration

The City of Las Cruces invites fans to use the free “Aggie Bowl Victory Bus” shuttle that will be taking fans to the Plaza de Las Cruces celebration from noon to 1:30 p.m on Jan. 20, 2018. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with the final shuttle leaving downtown at 3 p.m. Fans can use the shuttle by going to stops No. 10, No. 11 and No. 12 by the New Mexico State University campus. Rides are scheduled to arrive every 15 minutes.

Bowl victory festivities include the NMSU Pride Band, Sun Dancers, cheer squad and Pistol Pete, beginning with a procession from north Church Street to the downtown Plaza. “Spin to Win” select prizes including Aggies tickets at the City-sponsored prize wheel! Football players will be signing autographs for fans and limited-edition bowl championship posters will be available. Fans can also take photos with the Arizona Bowl Championship trophy, along with the Silver Spade and Brass Spittoon traveling trophies.

The Aggie Bowl Celebration is a collaboration between the City of Las Cruces and the New Mexico State Athletic Department to celebrate the Aggie football team’s thrilling 26-20 overtime victory over Utah State in the 2017 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl on Dec. 29.

For more information, contact Mandy Guss at 575/541-2286 or 575/541-2000. Visit the City of Las Cruces website at: http://www.las-cruces.org/