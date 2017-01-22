Aggies Pound UMKC In Las Cruces For 16th-Straight Victory

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The New Mexico State men's basketball team steamrolled UMKC 94-71 Saturday night for its 16th-consecutive win and tied for the third-longest active NCAA win-streak. NM State also won its 22nd-straight win at the Pan American Center in front 9,893 fans for its Pack the Pan Am promotion.



"It was awesome, obviously, for our players and for our program to get that many people," Aggie head coach Paul Weir said. "There wasn't a lot of sit of the edge of your seat moments. But, to have that volume of people here is terrific. Hopefully the people that came for the first time or haven't seen us play enjoyed what they saw and will hopefully come back again. Hopefully it's a sign for greater growth in the future."



The Aggies finished with four players in double-figures led by senior Ian Baker, who had a game-high 20 points. Johnathon Wilkins had a stellar shooting night, knocking down 6-of-8 from the floor and two from downtown for a career-high 15 points. Forward Jemerrio Jones also chipped in with 15 points and 14 boards for his sixth double-double of the year.



Wilkins opened up scoring for New Mexico State (18-2, 5-0 WAC) when he sank a 3-pointer that UMKC's (9-12, 2-3 WAC) leading scorer LaVell Boyd answered right after. A 13-footer from Baker followed by a steal and slam dunk from Jermaine Haley 1:34 into the game forced UMKC's head coach Kareem Richardson to take a 30-second timeout with NM State on top 7-3.



Baker, Wilkins and Jemerrio Jones guided the Aggies in the first half, combining for 31 of NM State's 46 first-half points. Wilkins eclipsed his season-high in points he set at Chicago State with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting while Baker chipped in with 14 points of his own. Jones had seven points, but pulled down 11 rebounds – four of which came on the offensive glass.



"He's a very skilled shooter," Weir said about Wilkins. "I thought he was very assertive tonight. I think every coach and every player we have is pushing him every day to get going. We need him to be aggressive. If he can start to shoot the ball from 3-point land, I think it makes our offense really hard to guard."



New Mexico State headed into the first media timeout in the second stanza 4-of-5 from the floor and took the 57-42 lead. NM State then went on a 10-0 run after a pair of free throws from Jones followed by an and-1 conversion from Chuha pushed the Crimson and White's lead to 82-56, its largest of the game, with 6:24 remaining in the game.



The Aggie bench accounted for 21 first half points and finished with 32 points. NM State used 15 offensive boards to gain a 24-15 edge in second-chance points.



New Mexico State also honored former Aggie Shawn Harrington during halftime and presented him with a personalized jersey.

New Mexico State now hits the road for six days that'll entail two road games and neutral site match in Rio Rancho. Up first for the Aggies will be Seattle U on Thursday followed by Utah Valley on Saturday. Both contests will be on the WAC Digital Network.



POSTGAME NOTES: The win pushed NM State's home winning-streak to 22 and trails only Kansas (53), Oregon (38) and Akron (26)…tonight's 18 assists is the just the fifth time the Aggies have dished out 18-plus dimes and the reached double-digit assists in 18-of-20 games…Matt Taylor's six assists tonight is a new season-high…tonight was also Baker's fifth game with 20-plus points, three of which came at home…the Aggies' 34 field goals tonight was the fifth time this season where NM State recorded 30 or more…the 94 points was just the third time this season NM State surpassed the 90-point barrier.