Ahead Of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Udall Denounces Trump’s Racist Remarks Against Immigrants

Commentary: WASHINGTON — Today, ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, U.S. Senator Tom Udall issued the following statement denouncing President Trump’s offensive remarks about immigrants made during an Oval Office meeting:

“As we approach Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I join with people from across New Mexico in reflecting on what Dr. King’s work can teach us today. Thanks to Dr. King and other great Civil Rights leaders, our children grow up believing that no one should be judged on the color of their skin, and that everyone deserves an equal opportunity for a bright future, no matter their background. That is what we teach at home and at school. It’s what we preach in our houses of worship. And it is what we celebrate across our nation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“The majority of the United States, and the world, was appalled by the president’s remarks this week. We must stand up when anyone – especially the president of the United States – uses racist or derogatory remarks, implies that some people have more value than others, or preaches that some groups deserve better treatment because of their racial or ethnic heritage. We must make it clear that we will not tolerate racism or accept hate. Now – more than ever – we must come together and rise up against hatred and bigotry.”