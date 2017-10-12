Alamogordo Enacts Temporary Ban On New Billboards

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Alamogordo City Commissioners approved a six month ban on constructing new billboards within city limits.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports the resolution, which was approved Tuesday, is the latest development in the city's ongoing attempt to address residents' concerns with new billboards being erected around town.

An ordinance was brought before commissioners on Aug. 22, stating the building of new billboards would be unlawful and billboards already in place would have five years to be removed.

This item was ultimately tabled after two representatives from Lindmark and Lamar went before commissioners and said their companies were protected by federal and state statutes.

City Planner Darron Williams says the temporary ban would allow city staff and the commission enough time to work on the issue.