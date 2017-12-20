Alamogordo Police Chief Resigns

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — The police chief of a southern New Mexico city resigned from the position on Monday, citing personal reasons.

Daron Syling told the Alamogordo Daily News that he's leaving the Alamogordo Police Department because "I am in a place where I had to make some personal decisions for me. It was the right thing that I needed to do."

Syling became chief in May 2016 after leaving the Otero County Sheriff's Office. Syling's 24-year career in law enforcement includes stretches in Las Cruces and Taos. He served as the chief of the Taos Police Department from 2007 to 2009.

Syling says he's proud of his work as chief and the department in a better place than where it was.

The newspaper's calls to the Alamogordo city manager were not returned.

