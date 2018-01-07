Alamogordo Women's March Set For January 21

Commentary: We Trust Women will host the First Annual Alamogordo Women's March on January 21st, 2018, in conjunction with the Women's Marches in Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Santa Fe, all over the United States and in Washington, D.C.

We believe that women's issues are everyone's issues. We believe that every person, every community and all people in our nation have the right to clean water, clean air , healthcare equality and access to and enjoyment of public lands. We believe that our environment must be protected. We believe in public education, economic development that results in people, all people, making a living wage and providing for life's necessities and the ability to VOTE for a representative government.

Please join We Trust Women as we gather on the Otero County Courthouse steps at 12:00 noon on Sunday, January 21st, and then march to the Pavilion at Alameda Park. You are invited to carry signs expressing YOUR issues and concerns.

When we gather at Alameda Park we will hear inspirational speakers and know that we are demonstrating in solidarity with millions of women across the United States.

ALL are welcome and encouraged to attend. For additional information, call 575/491-7910.