Albuquerque Group Launches Effort To Break 'West Mesa Murders' Case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque non-profit group is launching a campaign aimed at helping police solve the 2009 West Mesa serial killings.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reports Street Safe New Mexico plans to rent four billboards around the city in hopes the ads will lead to a break in the cold case.

Since 2009, police have searched for the killer of 11 women who were buried on the city's west side after disappearing between 2003 and early 2005. Their bodies were found after a woman and her dog found a large bone protruding from the dirt.

February 2nd marks the anniversary of the discovery of the bodies.

Street Safe New Mexico is hosting a small memorial service at the site where the bodies were found.

