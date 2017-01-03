Albuquerque Man Accused In An Arson Case Pleads Not Guilty

A man accused of starting a fire inside an Old Navy store in Albuquerque in November has pleaded not guilty in the case.

KOB-TV reports that David Hickman entered his plea in court Tuesday.

He remains in federal custody and prosecutors say Hickman could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A federal grand jury indicted the 28-year-old Hickman last month.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque says the indictment alleges Hickman used fire in an attempt to maliciously damage the store.

Hickman was arrested on Nov. 28, two days after the fire.

The Old Navy blaze was among several fires and acts of vandalism that damaged multiple businesses around Albuquerque in late November.

The FBI still is investigating those cases.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.