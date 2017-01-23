Albuquerque Man Must Pay Restitution For Food Stamp Fraud

An Albuquerque man has been sentenced to two years of probation for defrauding the federal food stamps program and has been ordered to pay nearly $4,700 in restitution.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Sergio Escobedo was sentenced Monday.

Escobedo was one of six defendants charged in a 32-count indictment in 2014 with defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Prosecutors say another defendant worked as a family assistance analyst for the Income Support Division of the New Mexico Human Services Department, where he was responsible for determining applicants' eligibility and benefit level for SNAP benefits.

Escobedo pleaded guilty last April and admitted he wasn't eligible to receive food stamps but obtained $4,678 in SNAP benefits between September 2009 and February 2010.

