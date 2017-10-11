Albuquerque Man Pleads Guilty In Multiple Arson Cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man arrested following an arson fire inside an Old Navy store in November 2016 has pleaded guilty in that incident and others involving fires and acts of vandalism at businesses.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old David A. Hickman pleaded guilty Tuesday to five arson counts but acknowledged in his plea agreement to igniting fires at a total of nine businesses that month.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the plea agreement includes a recommendation that Hickman be sentenced to a prison term of five to 20 years.

Hickman was arrested near the Old Navy store after a police officer responding to a report of small explosions saw Hickman running in and out of the store, which was on fire.

Hickman has been jailed since his arrest. His sentencing isn't yet scheduled.