Albuquerque mayor vetoes funding for golf complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque mayor has vetoed a $2.6 million economic development package that would provide some funding for the construction of a golf entertainment complex.

Albuquerque city councilors had approved the package for Topgolf last month in an 8-1 vote.

Mayor Tim Keller's administration had voiced concerns over the package prior to Keller's veto on Monday.

Keller has called the package a "raw deal for taxpayers."

He says the project raises serious concerns, particularly about the number of incentives it was set to receive as well as the lack of protections for taxpayer funding usually included.

The city's Economic Development Department and and the Albuquerque Development Commission also found issues with the project.

The city council will need six votes to override Keller's veto.