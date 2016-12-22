Albuquerque Planning Visitor Center Along Route 66

Albuquerque has purchased land for the construction of a visitor center along Route 66.

The $3.4 million project to build a visitor center atop Nine Mile Hill has been funded by the city, Bernalillo County and state Legislature.

City officials say the center is meant to celebrate Albuquerque's history along the historic route and offer motorists a place to take in the views of the Rio Grande valley and the Sandia Mountains.

Officials plan to hold community meetings to discuss design plans for the new building.

A timeline for when the project will be complete has not been released.

