Albuquerque Police Officer Fatally Shoots Driver During Stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a driver is dead after being shot by an officer during a traffic stop.

A Police Department spokesman says the officer perceived a threat but was not injured during the Monday night incident.

The spokesman, Officer Tanner Tixier, did not elaborate on the perceived threat.

It's not known if the driver who was shot was armed, and Tixier says additional information on the circumstances of the shooting isn't immediately available.

The shooting occurred near Menaul Boulevard and Vassar Drive in northeast Albuquerque.