Albuquerque Revives Native American Homeless Task Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest city has revived a task force to address Native American homelessness after a homeless man was shot and killed last month.

Mayor Tim Keller announced Friday that he was resurrecting the Albuquerque Native American Homeless Task Force and would ask city councilors to pass an ordinance to expand its reach.

The task force was initially formed during former Mayor Richard Berry's tenure in response to the 2014 beating deaths of two Navajo men while they slept in a vacant lot.

In the latest case, police said two Hispanic teenage boys shot 50-year-old Ronnie Ross "for fun." Ross was from the Navajo community of Shiprock.

A criminal complaint doesn't identify a motive, but it says the teen suspects bragged to friends about the shooting.

Keller says he believes it was a hate crime.