Albuquerque Voters Head To The Polls To Choose Next Mayor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters are set to choose among seven candidates vying to become the next mayor of New Mexico's largest city.

Polls open Tuesday across Albuquerque in a nonpartisan race dominated by rising crime and pressures to revamp the Albuquerque Police Department.

If no candidate gets 50 percent, the top two vote-getters will face off in a November runoff.

Polls show Democrat and current State Auditor Tim Keller is leading the field. Former New Mexico Democratic Party chair Brian Colon and Republican City Councilor Dan Lewis are battling for the second spot.

This marks the first mayoral election in 20 years without an incumbent on the ballot.

Republican Richard Berry has been Albuquerque's mayor since 2009 and isn't seeking re-election to a third term.