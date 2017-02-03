Alleged Cockfighting Ring Discovered Outside Las Cruces

More than 200 roosters believed to have been used in an illegal cockfighting ring were seized Saturday after Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies were given information that an event was taking place in Berino.

Deputies arrived in the 500 block of Calle al Rumbo just after 11 a.m., where they reportedly saw several dozen cars parked outside of a large, two-story house. Inside, deputies say more than 100 people were gathered for what one man described as an “organized event.”

After obtaining consent to search the home, deputies discovered several dozen roosters and cockfighting paraphernalia. One person at the event had in his possession a topical numbing liquid commonly used in cockfighting.

Doña Ana County Animal Control officers were called to the scene to take over the investigation, which is ongoing. Charges are pending, and the birds have been impounded for evidence.

Information from Doña Ana County