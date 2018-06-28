Alzheimer’s Association offers three new presentations for families in the Las Cruces area

Families facing dementia or Alzheimer’s disease in the Las Cruces area will have access to three new presentations offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter.

“Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease” will be presented on Wednesday, July 18, 2pm-3pm at Crossroads In-Home Care 189 Howard Place, Las Cruces, NM 88011.

“Skills for Dementia Caregiving: A Free Class for Family & Friends of a Loved One with Dementia”, a multi-session course, will be presented each Thursday from July 19th and last through August 23rd, 1pm-3pm. It will be located at the Alzheimer’s Association, NM Chapter, 1155 S. Telshor Blvd Suite 202, Las Cruces, NM 88011.

“The Basics of Alzheimer’s Disease” will be presented on Wednesday, July 25th, 2pm-3:30pm. It will be hosted by Peace Lutheran Church, 1701 E. Missouri Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001.

For information on any of these presentations, contact Alexis Ramirez (SW Regional Program Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, NM Chapter) 1 (800) 272-3900, alramirez@alz.org. For directions, call (575) 647-3868.

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease is growing – and growing fast. Today, 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including an estimated 200,000 under the age of 65. It is the 6th leading cause of death in the US. Nearly one in every three seniors who dies each year has Alzheimer’s or another dementia*.

Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s dementia. By 2050, someone in the United States will develop Alzheimer’s dementia every 33 seconds. By that same year, as many as 14 million will have the disease.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s takes a devastating toll – not just on those with the disease, but on entire families. In our own state, 39,000 New Mexicans are suffering from Alzheimer’s. They are cared for by 107,000 unpaid caregivers, many of whom are members of their own families.

The Alzheimer's Association is the largest and most impactful nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's and dementia science in the world. Currently, the Association's active investment in research totals nearly $110 million in 19 countries.

Cognitive Decline is a strong indicator of future dementia, and according to figures released by the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, it is a growing burden in New Mexico. As of 2016, 12.5 percent (or 1 in every 8) New Mexicans 45 and older report confusion or memory loss happening more often or getting worse (“subjective cognitive decline”); 33% of those with memory problems live alone, and for those with worsening memory problems, 58.2 percent say it has created “functional difficulties”. Nearly 54% of those with memory problems have not spoken to their doctor or healthcare professional about it. If you feel like you may be experiencing memory issues, speak with your doctor about it.

If you need help, call us. Our 24/7 Helpline anytime is available any time, day or night for support or information: 1 (800) 272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter offers many free services and resources to caregivers and families facing the disease: support groups, care consultations, respite, educational presentations, safety programs, information and referral and more.

We have five branch offices in the state: Albuquerque (Main Office), Santa Fe (Northeastern New Mexico), Farmington (Northwestern New Mexico), Roswell (Southeastern New Mexico) and Las Cruces (Southwestern New Mexico). All offices may be contacted by calling 1 (800) 272-3900.

*Source for all statistics: The 2018 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report at www.alz.org/facts.

About the Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit www.alz.org or call 1 (800) 272-3900.