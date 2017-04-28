American Federation of Teachers New Mexico React to Successful Ruling Against District

Commentary: Mora – American Federation of Teachers New Mexico President, Stephanie Ly and Mora Federation of School Employees Union President, Faith Rivera, released the following statement:

“Today’s ruling is a victory for all Mora Independent School District employees, and also a reaffirmation of the rights of educational employees who work under collective bargaining in New Mexico. All school districts – whether large or small – must respect their respective contracts, without exception.

“After a protracted legal process, Mora Independent Schools has been directed to reinstate three wrongfully-terminated District employees immediately. In addition, the arbitrator has awarded lost pay and benefits to all three employees, as well as maintaining each of the employees’ seniority within the District.

“Today’s ruling is important because it not only reaffirms New Mexico’s school districts need to honor the terms of their negotiated contracts with educational employees, but also the need for strong unions in New Mexico is critical. Not only does our union advocate for high-quality public education for our students and communities, but we also work to ensure professional educators are respected and protected in their workplace from administrative wrongdoing.”