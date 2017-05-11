American Indian Pueblo Gets Electric Car Charging Station

SANTO DOMINGO PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — An American Indian pueblo is getting the first electric vehicle charging station along the Interstate 25 corridor between Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

The Public Service Company of New Mexico announced this week that charging station will be placed at Santo Domingo Pueblo thanks to a partnership with PNM, Ugo, and Nissan.

Officials say the Santo Domingo charging station will ease anxiety for electric vehicle drivers traveling between two of New Mexico's biggest cities.

Santo Domingo Pueblo Governor Robert Coriz says the new electric vehicle charging station is part of the tribe's commitment to meet the growing needs of its traveling public.

The electric charging station is the latest in New Mexico. In recent years, motels along Route 66 have installed similar stations.