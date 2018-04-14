American Red Cross Opens Shelter in Capitan for Evacuees of 246 Fire

CAPITAN, NEW MEXICO – The American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter in Capitan to assist those affected by the 246 Fire. Here is the information provided by the Red Cross:

Red Cross workers are providing warm meals and a safe place to sleep for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs.

Currently, the Red Cross managed or supported shelter is open at the following location:

Trinity Baptist Church, 700 Mt. Capitan Road, Capitan New Mexico, 88316.

Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

Note – Public health regulations do not permit pets in shelters; service animals are permitted (food, crate, and other supplies to care for your service animal.)

Stay informed: The Red Cross has several smartphone apps available that will alert you to National Weather Service warnings and provide you with preparedness and safety information. These free apps are available at redcross.org/apps.