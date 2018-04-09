American Southwest Theatre Company At New Mexico State University To Present "Rent"

Winner of the Tony Award for the Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize in 1996, RENT has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that moves audiences of all ages.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical. According to director and NMSU Department of Theatre Arts head, “This is theatre at its best – exuberant, passionate and joyous. We have been looking forward to producing RENT for years, but this is the first time we have been able to get the rights. Las Cruces, here we come!

Megan McQueen is the Musical Director. Choreographer is Evan Stanfield. The cast consists of NMSU students: Juan Apodaca plays Roger, Calvin Chervinko is Mark, Torrie Hughes plays Maureen, Esmae Leon is Mimi, Ryan Thorp as Benny. The ensemble consists of: Nick Check, Xodia Choate, Maximilian Contraras, Iree Herren, Cheyenne Kimmick, Joseph Johnson, Haley Kirkpatrick, Matthey Rosales, Rowland Smith, Evan Stanfield, Asiah Thomas-Mandlman and Melis White. The design team consists of all NMSU Students: sets by Arianna Swinson, costumes by Emily Romero, sound by Rachael Ryther and lights by James Padilla.

Tickets on sale now! Performances will run April 26 – May 06, 2018. Preview is Thursday, April 26th. (Preview includes post show discussion and High School student tickets are free, all others are $10. NMSU Community tickets are 2 for 1) 5:30 PM, Friday April 27 (Opening) 7:30 PM, Saturday April 26 at 7:30PM, Friday May 4th at 7:30PM, Saturday May 5 at 2:00PM (includes post show discussion), Saturday May 5th at 7:30PM, Sunday May 6th at 2:00 PM. RENT is recommended for 16 and over. For tickets go to nmsutheatre.org or the NMSU PanAm Ticket Office at 646-1640