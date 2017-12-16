Americans For Prosperity-New Mexico Applauds GOP Tax Bill

Commentary: Santa Fe, NM – Americans for Prosperity – New Mexico today applauded and voiced their support for both the Senate and House tax reform bills, calling on Senators Heinrich and Udall to do the same. The bill includes a massive reduction in the current 35 percent corporate tax rate, down to 21 percent. The package would provide tax relief at every rate, and reflects the unified tax framework and goal of overhauling the tax code to improve the broken system and better the lives of hardworking Americans.

AFP-New Mexico state director Burly Cain had the following comments:

“We’ve made tax reform one of our top priorities this year, and we’re excited for the passage of this historic legislation. This is a big step in the right direction and a huge opportunity for Congress and the American people. We urge Senators Heinrich and Udall to recognize the benefits to New Mexicans in the pro-growth vision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The sooner we have these cuts in place, the sooner New Mexicans and their local businesses have a level playing field for driving our economy and creating more jobs.”

BACKGROUND

Americans for Prosperity has made tax reform its top federal priority this year. The group’s 36 state chapters held over 75 grassroots events throughout the summer and fall, which saw AFP partner with local communities, elected officials and policy experts to highlight the beneficial impact of comprehensive tax reform.

In Washington, the group’s government affairs teams have advanced AFP’s vision for tax reform in over 1,000 meetings with congressional leaders. Last month, AFP key voted the 2018 House and Senate budget resolutions, which were critical to advancing tax reform.

Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners have long-supported the unified tax framework agreed to earlier this year and continue to urge Congress and the Trump administration to join in uniting Americans around a positive vision for comprehensive tax reform by advancing the following five key principles for a simpler, fairer and flatter tax code:

Americans for Prosperity & Freedom Partners: A Vision for Comprehensive Tax Reform

– SIMPLE: Lower rates, fewer brackets, and the elimination of special loopholes, deductions and exemptions will make tax compliance easier and more affordable.

– EFFICIENT: A broad-based, low-rate tax system is the most efficient way for the government to collect revenue – causing as little disruption to the economy as possible.

– FAIR: Corporate welfare and special-interest handouts in the current tax code create an unfair, two-tiered tax system and should be eliminated.

– PREDICTABLE: Tax certainty is essential to a pro-growth tax system.

– NO NEW BURDEN ON TAXPAYERS: Comprehensive tax reform should be done without placing new burdens on the American people, whether in the form of a BAT, VAT, carbon tax, or otherwise.