Annual Juried Student Show to open at NMSU Art Gallery in Las Cruces

The University Art Gallery at New Mexico State University will be hosting the annual Juried Student Show at a public exhibition opening from 5–7 p.m Thursday, April 5 in D.W. Williams Hall. The award ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

“The annual NMSU Juried Student Show is an incredible opportunity for the community to see a glimpse of what NMSU Art students of all levels are working on at this moment in time,” said Jasmine Woodul, gallery manager.

The exhibition features a wide range of artworks created by both undergraduate and graduate students from diverse disciplines and various majors across the NMSU main campus.

This year’s show includes 43 student works ranging from archival inkjet prints to mixed media installations and ceramics. The guest juror is Cathy Lee Crane.

“The Juried Student Show provides a wonderful opportunity for our students to demonstrate their talent and skills while engaging and commenting on contemporary issues and subjects,” said Marisa Sage, director of the University Art Gallery.

The Juried Student Show will be on view at the University Art Gallery from Tuesday, April 3 through Tuesday, April 17. Admission to both the gallery and opening reception is free.

“In addition to having their work shown in a professional gallery, accepted students also have opportunities to take home prizes and scholarships that will support them in their ongoing practice,” Woodul said. “On average, the UAG is able to award upwards of $3,000 in prize money; seeing how the students use these resources and come back and submit the next year is always exciting for everyone involved.”

The University Art Gallery is located at 1390 E. University Avenue in D.W. Williams Hall at the intersection of E. University Ave. and S. Solano Drive. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Designated gallery parking is available, and general parking on the NMSU campus is free on weekends and after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information, or to arrange a group visit, please visit the gallery website at: uag.nmsu.edu, or contact Gallery Manager Jasmine Woodul directly at 575-646-2545 or artglry@nmsu.edu.

Information from NMSU