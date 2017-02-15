Annual Run will Benefit Las Cruces-Area Homeless

Put on your running or walking shoes and join the fun Sat. Feb. 25th at Dona Ana Community College East Mesa Campus for the Third Annual Run With Your Doc.

This 1 mile, 5k and 10k run/walk is a fundraiser for St. Luke’s Health Care Clinic, a health center specializing in services for people who are homeless and/or low income.

You can pre-register online at www.raceadventuresunliited.com or pick up a registration form at St. Luke’s Clinic at 999 W. Amador Ave.

Same day registration is $5 more, Early packet pickup is Friday, Feb. 24th at DACC – East Mesa Campus.

For more information email pangell@slhcc.info or call Mike Coulter at (915) 274-5222. Also check out Run With Your Doc on Facebook.