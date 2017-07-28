Another Democratic Lawyer Joins 1st District Congressional Race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Another Democrat is jumping into an already crowded race for an open congressional seat in central New Mexico.

Annie Chavez, an attorney and Sandia National Laboratories government relations official, announced Thursday she will become the eighth Democrat to join a crowded primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham is seeking the Democratic nomination for New Mexico governor.

Chavez served aide to former Sen. Jeff Bingaman and previously taught middle school.

She said in Congress she would seek to create new high-tech jobs.

Chavez is running against former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez, former state Democratic Party Chairwoman Debra Haaland, Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis, physicist Dennis Dinge, Edgewood Mayor Pro Tem John Abrams, attorney Damian Lara and former law professor Antoinette Sedillo Lopez.

Attorney Michael Hendricks and former state lawmaker Janice Arnold-Jones are seeking the GOP nomination.