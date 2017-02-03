Archbishop Issues Letter To New Mexico Immigrants

Commentary: Dear Brothers and Sisters of the Immigrant Community in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe:

As your archbishop, I address you today to reiterate what I have said many times: You are a blessing to our Church and to our community!

That being said, I know this has been a stressful week for many in the immigrant community. I know there is fear because of President Donald Trump's possible changes to policies on immigration and the threat of a wall being built on the US-Mexico border.

I want to tell you that in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe we will walk shoulder to shoulder with you during this time of uncertainty. We are are pilgrims on this earth together.

Although the Catholic Church cannot make changes to the laws or decrees of governments, I want to assure you that we offer our moral support and prayers on your behalf. I also want to assure you that we will use our voices to speak for you to local, state and national lawmakers to ensure that your lives and dignity are respected at all times. We will continue to advocate that your rights are protected and will work tirelessly to ensure that fair and adequate immigration laws are passed.

I ask you to rely on your faith. Trust that the Catholic Church advocates for you and your dignity.

Please, keep in touch with local organizations that can assist immigrants in legal matters such as Catholic Charities and the New Mexico Immigration Law Center and learn more about your rights.

This week I met with the Mexican Consul and he assured me that the Consulate of Mexico is also ready to help the Mexican community that resides in the state of New Mexico as much as possible.

I ask the whole Catholic community to pray together for the good of all.