Archbishop of Santa Fe Saddened By Planned Deportations

Archbishop John C. Wester’s Statement on Termination of Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador:

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

I am greatly disappointed and saddened to learn of the Trump’s administration action today to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 200,000 immigrants from El Salvador. This devastating action will cause great harm to the El Salvadorans living in the USA, those U. S. citizens who depend on them and to the already challenged country of El Salvador. It is an attack on the sanctity of the family. Please read the following Center for Migration Studies’ (CMS) statement for more information.

Most Rev. John C. Wester, Archbishop of Santa Fe