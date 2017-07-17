Armed Suspect Dead in Las Cruces SWAT Incident

Las Cruces Police and the Officer-Involved Incident Task Force are investigating Monday morning’s shooting on Arizona Avenue that left a 52-year-old man dead.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of a suspicious person on the 1700 block of Rio Grande St. The caller told dispatch the suspicious person was possibly armed with a knife.

The first officer to arrive located the suspect near the back of a black Honda sedan parked on Arizona Avenue. Investigators believe the officer encountered the armed suspect and fired at least one round.

At the time, investigators believed the suspect barricaded himself in the back seat of the vehicle and was refusing multiple commands to exit. Believing the suspect still to be armed and barricaded, the combined Las Cruces Police-New Mexico State Police SWAT team was activated to make contact with the suspect. One audible diversionary device was detonated with no reaction from the suspect.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the suspect unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound. Officers also located a handgun in the vehicle. The suspect was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect’s body will be transported to the New Mexico medical investigator’s office for autopsy. The officer will be placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure for such an incident.

The Officer-Involved Incident Task Force includes investigators from the Las Cruces Police Department, New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police. The task force investigates all officer-involved shootings and reports its findings to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Information from Las Cruces Police