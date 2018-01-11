Arts & Culture at the New Mercado in Mesilla

An interview with Kathleen Albers, Doña Ana Arts Council Executive Director.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with (DAAC) Doña Ana Arts Council Executive Director, Kathleen Albers, to talk to us about activities and events for 2018 at the DAAC Arts & Cultural Center, 1740 Calle de Mercado, Mesilla, NM (across from St. Clair Winery & Bistro and next door to Paisano Café in the Bulletin Plaza.)

DAAC presents Arts & Culture at the Mercado, community gatherings supporting children’s art programs, local artists, art associations, and studios/galleries in the Mesilla Valley. Several events, exhibits, classes and seminars are planned for 2018 such as: Gallery Art Shows: monthly art exhibits featuring local artists with opening receptions in conjunction with neighboring Mercado area galleries, Rokoko & Carolyn Bunch Studio; beginning Saturday, January 13th from 5-7pm at the Mercado with an opening reception for watercolor artist Laurel Weathersbee; a Promoting Art Speakers Series: the last Friday of each month, beginning on Friday, January 26th with Glenn Cutter speaking about the NM Arts Commission; Feed Your Mind: seminars focused on arts and cultural topics will start Thursday, February 1st from 4:30-5:30pm with Art Historian, Kathleen Key, in a 3-part series entitled “New Mexico Art: Past to Present;” Artrageous: art and cultural classes will start on Wednesday, February 7th from 5:30-7:30pm with local artist Sally Quillen; Unplugged: a performance series featuring local entertainers in an intimate acoustic setting; and the 8th Annual Las Cruces Arts – March 16-18th at the Las Cruces Convention Center. For more information visit www.daarts.org; and on Facebook at Doña Ana Arts Council.