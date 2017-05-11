Authors Of New Book Say It's Important To Preserve NASA's Apollo Sites

Lisa Westwood, Milford Wayne Donaldson, and Beth O’Leary discuss their new book "The Final Mission: Preserving NASA's Apollo Sites."

"The Final Mission: Preserving NASA’s Apollo Sites," is a new book that highlights not just the space race, but book shares much about the research, training, and manufacturing that it took to put human beings on the moon.

Authors of the book are Lisa Westwood, a professional archeologist and Director of Cultural Resources at ECORP Consulting, INC. Milford Wayne Donaldson, Chairman of the National Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, He is also a former historic preservation officer of The State of California, and is President of the firm Architect Milford Wayne Donaldson, and Beth O’Leary, Professor Emerita of Anthropology at New Mexico State University. All three authors of the book recently visited the KRWG studios to discuss their new book.