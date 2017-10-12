“Autumn Overture” concerts will showcase NMSU’s top ensembles

It’s fall and there’s music in the air – particularly at New Mexico State University. This week and next, audiences can hear NMSU’s premier music ensembles perform in a series of concerts called “Autumn Overture,” the third annual such showcase of the university’s student musicians.

Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin interviewed two new faculty members about their respective ensembles, the music they will perform at the opening concerts, and their own musical backgrounds: Dr. Michael Mapp, newly-appointed Director of Bands, himself an NMSU alumnus, who moved back to Las Cruces after many years in Kansas; and Dr. John Hamilton, who recently moved here from Florida to become the Interim Director of Choral Studies. The concerts this week are “Journeys,” which features the NMSU Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band on Thursday, Oct. 12, and “Passage of Time,” which features the University Choirs and Masterworks Chorus on Friday, Oct. 13. Both concerts are free of charge and take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Recital Hall.

A conversation with Michael Mapp, Director of Bands at NMSU, and John Hamilton, Interim Director of Choral Studies.

